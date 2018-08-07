Cheap Vacuum Cleaners for September 2018 – Bag a bargain vacuum on sale

Cheap vacuum cleaners: Whether you’re looking for a corded, cordless or even robotic vacuum, we’ve rounded up the best vacuum cleaner deals going.
Vacuuming your house is far from the most glamorous of jobs, but it’s one that needs doing whether you like it or not. While most people are hardly going to ever enjoy the act of cleaning up, you can at least make it a less tedious job with a good vacuum. We’ve reviewed plenty of them here at Trusted Reviews over the years.
So whether you’re looking to pick up a serious vacuuming upgrade, or looking to replace one that’s looking a little knackered, you’ve come to the right place.
Vacuums come in all shapes and sizes, from handheld models to upright cleaners and from bagless to bagged. Nowadays, there are even robotic vacuum cleaners that can automate the task of vacuuming.
Jump to:
While the latter are a seriously handy convenience, they’re not really designed to completely replace the need for traditional vacuuming in most instances, though. Think of them more as a helping hand to make the task of proper vacuuming far easier and more infrequent.
With that said, scroll down to see our choice of vacuum cleaners on sale, broken down by retailer and then by price. There are a whole range of options, across top brands like Dyson, Gtech, Vax, Shark and Bosch, so there’s bound to be something if you’re after a vacuum cleaner for cheap.
Related: Best Dyson deals
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a vacuum you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest vacuum cleaner deals.
Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele's Compact C2 has a powerful 900W of suction power and weighs just 4.3kg. Its 11 metres of operating radius should get you a decent distance before you need to unplug and find a new socket, too.
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
Bosch BBH65ATHGB Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - White and Black
A big saving on this cordless upright from Bosch. An LED tells you when the built-in filter needs cleaning, making maintenance a breeze. This model only weighs 3kg, making getting it around simple and sweat-free.
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
A big saving on Gtech's bagged cordless vacuum. Replacement bags cost £9.99 for a pack of 10, with each holding 1.5 litres in capacity. Eco mode sees you get a generous 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge.
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
Neato Robotics Botvac D304 Connected Ultra Pack - Self-Docking Automatic Vacuum Cleaner with Large Dustbin - Alexa-ready Robot Vacuum with Mapping
While we've yet to review this particular model, we've been big fans of Neato robot vacuums in the past and this one has a big saving. This model can automatically keep itself charged up and even works with Amazon Alexa.
Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.
Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
Shark DuoClean with Flexology HV390UK Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Purple
Shark DuoClean with Flexology HV390UK Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Purple
Shark's DuoClean technology means you have two brush rolls inside the head, working together to remove large and small dirt and debris. This model is corded but has a 10m cable length. Buy this model from Currys and you get a 5-year warranty.
Vax Blade TBT3V1B1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Titanium
Vax Blade TBT3V1B1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Titanium
Similarly, you can find this with the same discount at Amazon, but here you get a 2-year warranty thrown in. This model has a long 45-minute runtime off a single charge, so more than enough to get through the entire home in one go.
Shark IF200UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with DuoClean & Flexology - Blue
Shark IF200UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with DuoClean & Flexology - Blue
Amazon has this model for the same price, but Currys is giving you a 5-year warranty, which isn't to be sniffed at. This cordless vacuum cleaner weighs only 4kg and can easily convert into a handheld for cleaning a range of areas around the home.
John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals
John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
Gtech Multi Mk2 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Gtech Multi Mk2 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
The same price from Amazon, but you get a 2-year warranty here from John Lewis. This handheld model includes an extension tube that lets you go from high to low and powered brush head, dusting head and crevice tool.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- John Lewis deals
- Currys deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Dyson deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best PS4 deals
- Best TV deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.