Cheap Vacuum Cleaners for September 2018 – Bag a bargain vacuum on sale

Cheap vacuum cleaners: Whether you’re looking for a corded, cordless or even robotic vacuum, we’ve rounded up the best vacuum cleaner deals going.

Vacuuming your house is far from the most glamorous of jobs, but it’s one that needs doing whether you like it or not. While most people are hardly going to ever enjoy the act of cleaning up, you can at least make it a less tedious job with a good vacuum. We’ve reviewed plenty of them here at Trusted Reviews over the years.

So whether you’re looking to pick up a serious vacuuming upgrade, or looking to replace one that’s looking a little knackered, you’ve come to the right place.

Vacuums come in all shapes and sizes, from handheld models to upright cleaners and from bagless to bagged. Nowadays, there are even robotic vacuum cleaners that can automate the task of vacuuming.

While the latter are a seriously handy convenience, they’re not really designed to completely replace the need for traditional vacuuming in most instances, though. Think of them more as a helping hand to make the task of proper vacuuming far easier and more infrequent.

With that said, scroll down to see our choice of vacuum cleaners on sale, broken down by retailer and then by price. There are a whole range of options, across top brands like Dyson, Gtech, Vax, Shark and Bosch, so there’s bound to be something if you’re after a vacuum cleaner for cheap.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a vacuum you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest vacuum cleaner deals.

Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high) Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.

Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals

John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals

John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high) Gtech Multi Mk2 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The same price from Amazon, but you get a 2-year warranty here from John Lewis. This handheld model includes an extension tube that lets you go from high to low and powered brush head, dusting head and crevice tool.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.