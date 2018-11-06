Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: If you’re looking to clean up with a vacuum cleaner deal this Black Friday, we’ve scoured the dusty corners of the internet for you.

When you need a new vacuum cleaner, you need a new vacuum cleaner. Dust, crumbs, and pet hair wait for no-one. But if you can hold out until Black Friday 2018, you’ll be able to grab yourself a dirt-sucking bargain.

Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

This year, Black Friday falls on November 23, but you can expect the deals to start a good week or two ahead of that date. Amazon Black Friday has been announced as starting from November 16, for example.

In other words, we’re fast approaching Black Friday action stations, when the Trusted Reviews team commits a large portion of our brain power to searching out the best deals for you.

That includes the vacuum cleaner category. Last year saw some significant savings on Dyson gear – essentially the Apple of vacuum cleaners.

The headline deal was a £270 price drop for the now discontinued Dyson V6 Absolute. There were also big savings on the Dyson Light Ball and the newer Dyson V8 Absolute.

At the lower end of the market there was a good deal for the dependable Miele C3, while in the opposite direction we spotted a tempting deal on the iRobot Roomba 651. Shark’s range of vacuum cleaners are also a regular in all of the big sales, so we’d expect to see discounts on those for Black Friday, too.

Vacuum cleaner deals live right now

As we alluded to in the intro, it might not be possible to wait until Black Friday for a top vacuum cleaner deal. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean that you have to pay full price for your machine.

The simple fact is, the vacuum cleaner market is a highly competitive one, with multiple contenders at all price points. This means that there’s always a deal to be had, whenever you choose to make your purchase.

Below is a list of the latest vacuum cleaner deals from some of the UK’s biggest online retailers. We’ve looked to include a range of machines from across the entire spectrum of budgets and and form factors.

Head on down to see our choice of vacuum cleaners on sale, broken down by retailer and then by price. You’ll find a whole bunch of options from top brands like Dyson, Gtech, Vax, Shark and Bosch, so there’s bound to be something if you’re after a vacuum cleaner for cheap.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a vacuum you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest vacuum cleaner deals.

Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high) Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.

Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals

John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals

John Lewis Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high) Gtech Multi Mk2 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The same price from Amazon, but you get a 2-year warranty here from John Lewis. This handheld model includes an extension tube that lets you go from high to low and powered brush head, dusting head and crevice tool.

