Use this code to get The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch for just £34.99

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

It’s dangerous to go alone, take this! Treat yourself to The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch with this amazing deal.

Play some of the classic Zelda games the way they were meant to be enjoyed, with 8-bit graphics and a retro design, the Game and Watch is perfect for anyone looking to relive their childhood.

Just remember to use the code FNDDGAMING for an extra £5 off at the checkout.

And you’re not just getting one game; this Game and Watch deal comes with The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, giving you plenty of time with one of Nintendo’s most iconic characters.

As an added bonus, the console comes booted with a handy digital clock and timer so you can keep an eye on how long you’ve been gaming. You can even set the timer and see how many enemies you can take down if you want to give yourself a little challenge as you explore Hyrule.

In terms of size, the console is dinky enough to fit in your pocket, making it an ideal device for anyone who’s usually on the move. And thankfully, the charging aspect has been bought into the 21st-century, with a USB-C charger bundled in the box.

Go back in time with this amazing Legend of Zelda deal for the Game and Watch

Go back in time with this amazing Legend of Zelda deal for the Game and Watch

On the lookout for some nostalgia this year? Relive the good old days with this amazing Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch deal for just £34.99 when you use the code FNDDGAMING at checkout.

  • Currys
  • Use code FNDDGAMING for an extra £5 off
  • Just £34.99
View Deal

Plus, Nintendo has treated us to Vermin, the classic whack-a-mole game, now starring Link as the lead character.

Coming as a celebration of the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series, this is the perfect gift for anyone obsessed with Nintendo or the revolutionary handheld consoles of the early 80s.

Although we haven’t had the chance to review the console at Trusted Reviews, other critics have been positive, with the screen and buttons getting praise. If you’re looking to bring your classic games into the modern era, The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch is a tough deal to beat.

