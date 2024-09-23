Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Use this code to get a Hisense 50-inch 4K TV on the cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Right now you can get a 50-inch smart 4K HDR telly from a noted manufacturer for a ludicrously low price.

Swing on over to eBay with a few quid in your back pocket and you can get the Hisense A6K 50-inch 4K television for £254.38, provided you use the code SEPTSAVE20.

Get a further 20% off this 4K Hisense telly

The reliable, budget-friendly Hisense A6K 50-inch TV with Dolby Vision is further reduced by 20% with the code SEPTSAVE20.

That brings the price down from an already appealing £317.97 and includes free delivery in 2-3 days. You might wanna act quickly here because almost 500 people currently have this item in their shopping basket.

The LED television comes loaded with Hisense’s VIDAA smart TV platform, which brings access to a load of smart TV apps, including the Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ and Freeview Play. In terms of smart assistance, you’ll also have your pick of Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

There’s support for Dolby Vision HDR, while there’s an auto low latency mode that’ll activate whenever you’re enjoying some gaming action via your connected console, while there’s a variable refresh rate to work with supported games.

Audiowise, there’s support for DTS Virtual: X, which will simulate omnidirectional sound without an array of speakers around the room. For non-4K content, there’s AI-based upscaling to give you the impression of higher resolution.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this set on sale and we’ve covered those options quite regularly. It doesn’t quite hit the previous low of £236, but this is still a great saving on a reliable television that ticks a lot of boxes for a secondary TV, perhaps in a bedroom.

With Prime Big Deal Days scheduled for next month, between October 8-9, promising year best pricing on tech from the likes of Sony and LG, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to save on a new telly in the coming weeks.

