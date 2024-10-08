US Deal: Amazon’s Kindle bundle is a BookTokker must-buy

Amazon Prime Day means prime deals on Amazon products and this Kindle reader bundle is one such saving.

Amazon US is selling the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB) for just $134.97, which is a $70 saving on the $204.97 value. You’ll save 34% in total. This is the ad-supported option, which means you will see ads for content on your lockscreen.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these savings, as well as the rapid delivery at no extra cost. Thankfully, the company is still doling out free trials for those who aren’t signed up, if you’re a new subscriber.

So what do you get will this bundle? Well, you’ll get the Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of storage. That’s enough storage to house thousands of books. There’s also a fabric cover available in a range of colours. You can choose black, agave green or denim. Finally, you’ll get a power adapter too that’ll enable USB-C charging of the battery that’ll last for weeks on end.

The best e-reader around Pros USB-C

Excellent screen

Durable design Cons Not much support for content that isn’t from Amazon

Physical buttons for flipping pages would be welcome

The Paperwhite itself is one of our favourite Kindle readers. It has an excellent 6.8-inch E-Ink display with a pixel density of 300 pixels-per-inch. It’s also quite easy on the eyes, with the adjustable light to offer warmer temperatures when it gets later in the evening. This model is also waterproof too, with an IPX8 rating that’ll mean it’s ideal for reading in the bath or by the pool.

As well as the ability to read on a device tailor-made for the purpose, you can also pair with an Audible subscription and listen over Bluetooth headphones. If you find your phone or tablet offers too many distractions, then this dedicated device is a great option.

