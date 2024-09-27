Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Upgrading to the iPhone 16? This is the deal to get

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s latest iPhone is here, and we’re already finding some excellent deals on the iPhone 16 – including this high data contract offering.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering a strong deal on the iPhone 16 and this is the perfect offering for those who want lots of data to use monthly. This 24 month contract gives you the new phone, plus 100GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

This makes it the perfect choice for those who stream and download a lot on the move, or are often away from fast Wi-Fi networks. The deal, which is on the ID Mobile network, will set you back £29.99 – a good price for all that’s on offer.

There is a £199 upfront payment, however once everything is added up we still think this represents good value, especially if need that large amount of data. Over the course of the contract, you’ll be paying £918. Remove the £799 price of buying the phone SIM-free, and that monthly data cost works out to around £5 a month.

ID Mobile also offers a few benefits, like the ability to roll over some of the unused data each month and use calls, minutes and data in 50 destinations around the world. ID runs on the Three network, which has good coverage throughout the UK.

As for the phone itself, it’s the 128GB model and you can pick which colour you prefer. We like the Ultramarine option, which is a striking blue hue. The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, dual camera array on the back and USB-C charging.

There are also a couple of new buttons on the phone, including the Action Button that can be assigned to various functions, like quickly starting a voice memo or changing Focus modes. There’s also Camera Control, a key dedicated to opening and controlling the camera.

Arguably the biggest benefit of going for the 16 over the 15 is the addition of the A18 chip which is capable of supporting Apple Intelligence when it arrives later in 2024. This is Apple’s first attempt at AI, and it includes a revamped Siri, numerous photo editing features and smarter notifications. Apple Intelligence will arrive in the UK starting in December, with extra features coming over time.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

