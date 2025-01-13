Upgrade your vlogs with better wireless sound and this top microphone deal

As a content creator or vlogger, you can’t understate the value of having great sound to accompany the video content. And our one our favourite entry-level wireless microphones is currently on sale.

Amazon is selling the Hollyland Lark M2 wireless lavalier microphone for just £84. That’s £45 (or 35%) off the asking price of £129 for this model, which includes two microphones.

There’s one-day delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members, meaning you’ll be out in the field recording great-sounding content in no-time at all. Battery life is stellar at 30-hours too, which can be extended to 40-hours when you factor in the charging case.

This model offers hi-fi quality audio (48kHz/24bit) that can be transmitted to 300 metres and is compatible with iPhone and Android.

This small and light (26mm / 9g) microphone attaches to your clothing (you can wear it as a necklace, clip it on or use a magnetic attachment), while the receiver simply plugs into the USB-C port on your iPhone. This enables the remote control through the mic’s yellow button.

Our reviewer is a huge fan of this product, praising the ease of use, improved noise cancelling, better audio quality and smaller design.

The easiest plug and play mic to use Pros Couldn’t be easier to be use

Greatly improved noise cancelling

Better audio quality, despite being smaller Cons Fast wind can disrupt the noise cancelling feature

The Combo version needs a bigger charging case

He gave it a 4.5 star review from a possible five, calling this product the ideal inexpensive microphone for content creation. He said the budget price doesn’t stop this product from being among the best.

“Hollyland has done it again, showing itself as the go-to brand for amateur content creators who want to get serious about upping their audio quality without breaking the bank. With a more compact design, better noise cancelling and stellar audio quality, the Hollyland Lark M2 is an instant winner,” wrote Tom Deehan.

He added: “I can’t really think of any reason why you wouldn’t want to have the Hollyland Lark M2 in your recording arsenal.”