Upgrade your TV on the cheap with this huge Nvidia Shield Pro discount

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Transform your home entertainment set up on the cheap with this fantastic saving on the Nvidia Shield Pro Streaming Media Player. 

With this limited-time deal from Amazon, you can save £30 and get the Nvidia Shield Pro Android TV Streamer for just £159.99. That’s an excellent price for one of our favourite streaming devices.

Powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 Plus processor, the Shield Pro is up to 25% faster than the previous generation and boasts AI tech that can upscale HD into 4K.

The Shield Pro streamer also boasts Dolby Vision HDR support, which is not only up to 40 times brighter than a standard picture but its blacks are 10 times darker too. Remember that HDR support is dependent on your TV screen and whether your app supports native resolution too. 

You’ll also find Dolby Atmos support, which provides room-filling audio for an immersive listening experience. 

The streaming device itself boasts heaps of connectivity ports, including ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and dual USBs. Controlling the device is seamless thanks to the accompanying remote, which has voice search support for hands-free control and a built-in lost remote locator, which means you’ll never misplace your control again.

As an Android TV Streamer, the Shield Pro provides access to the Google Play Store allowing you to download all your favourite streaming apps such as Prime, Netflix or Disney Plus. You can also download and play AAA games directly from your device, such as Fortnite.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Nvidia Shield Pro Android TV Streamer ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on just under 5400 customer reviews. Customers appreciated its picture quality and how easy it is to use, with some saying it performs better than any other device of its type.

If you want an easy way to make your TV smarter, you’d be hard pressed to find a better device than the Nvidia Shield Pro. Fitted with Android TV and packed with Google tools such as the Play Store, this streamer is a great way to upgrade.

