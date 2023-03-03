 large image

Upgrade your Switch or Steam Deck with this bargain 512GB SD card

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming console’s storage now the Samsung Evo SDXC is on sale.

We’ve stumbled upon an incredible deal on the Samsung Evo micoSDXC memory card. Amazon has slashed the price of the 512GB model, bringing it down from £59.99 to the much more reasonable £40.49, resulting in a saving of 33%.

And if you’re not looking for that much storage, every other Samsung Evo SDXC model has also been discounted. So feel free to treat yourself to 256GB, 128GB or 64GB of storage without breaking the bank, although it is worth noting that the 512GB model has gotten the largest price cut at 33%. 

This SDXC can be used with a multitude of devices, including a tablet, smartphone or gaming console. We personally recommend using it with a device like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, as 512GB of extra storage will give you the ability to play even more games, as well as store more screenshots and video content. 

Samsung claims that the Evo SDXC can take on huge files, with transfer speeds of 130MB/s. Apps load up smoothly, and 4K video is supported with A2, V30 and UHS-I Interface. 

This memory card can also withstand up to 72 hours in seawater and is temperature-proof, being able to handle operating temperatures from -25 to 85 degrees Celsius. So if you’re unlucky enough to drop your phone or gaming console into water, you can rest easy knowing that your storage and data are still safe. 

As you can see from the Keepa screenshot below, this SDXC card has not been on sale for a long time. We don’t imagine that this discount will last too much longer, meaning that you will want to jump on this offer now before it’s too late. 

Samsung Evo SDXC
Samsung Evo SDXC Keepa Screenshot

