Upgrade your PS5 on a budget with the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD

Amazon Prime Early Access is finally here, and it’s the perfect time to start stocking up on your holiday gifts or to treat yourself to some seriously discounted technology.

The Prime Early Access sale will last both today and tomorrow and we’re going to be keeping you up to date on some of the best deals on the site, so make sure you come back to Trusted Reviews to find all the best offers and discounts.

Upgrade your PS5 with the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD It’s time to start upgrading your technology on a budget, as the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is finally here. Treat yourself to the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD for under £100 thanks to this incredible deal. Amazon

Save over £159 with this deal

Now only £98.30 View Deal

This deal is one of the best we’ve found so far, offering up a WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD for a massively discounted price, going from £257.99 to just £98.30 – that means you’re getting a whopping saving of £159.69.

The WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD offers incredible read and write speeds, with the company claiming that it can reach speeds of up to 7000MB/s and 5300MB/s speeds respectively. This should provide snappy in-game loading times, as well as enabling you to download files quickly.

It also works with the PlayStation 5 console, being compatible with the PS5’s M.2 slot. This is definitely worth doing if you’re looking to store more games on your console, as you will be privy to another terabyte of storage.

Moreover, you can use the WD_BLACK SN850 to customise your gaming rig even further. It comes with customisable RGB lighting that you can use to match your style. It’s important to note that this feature is exclusive to Windows via WD_BLACK Dashboard, meaning that console gamers won’t be able to access this feature.

With a saving of over £150, this is not a deal you want to miss. With 1TB extra storage, incredibly fast read and write speeds and customisable RGB lighting, the WD_BLACK SN850 is a great piece of technology that you won’t find this cheap until Black Friday at the earliest.