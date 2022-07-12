 large image

Upgrade your Nintendo Switch with 1TB of storage via this Prime Day deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The SanDisk Ultra 1TB memory card has seen a jaw-dropping £129 price cut for Amazon Prime Day, resulting in an affordable price of just £88.99.

This memory card is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and so will be a great option for those who want to keep all of their games installed on the portable console simultaneously.

With Breath of the Wild taking up around 13.4GB of storage space on the Switch, you’d theoretically be able to store a whopping 74 copies of the open-world game on this 1TB memory card alone. While there’s obviously no need to have multiple copies of one game installed, it just shows how much space you’ll have to play around with.

With the SanDisk Ultra 1TB memory card, it’s unlikely that you’ll ever need to delete a game again in order to free up storage space for a new install.

With multiple new Nintendo Switch games on the horizon, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, it’s a good time to consider upgrading your storage.

The SanDisk Ultra is compatible with all of the Switch models, including the original Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED. It’s easy to install too, simply requiring you lift up the stand and pop inside the small slot.

While we haven’t reviewed the SanDisk Ultra, it currently has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon from 218,309 ratings. One Amazon review reads: “Runs in the Switch really well. Playing Mario Odyssey is like a dream. Smooth, not slow or any lag.”

This isn’t only useful for the Nintendo Switch, as it can also be used to expand the storage of Android smartphones and tablets.

And if you think the £88.99 price is still steep for your budget, it’s also possible to purchase the 512GB model for just £32.99, saving you a total of £37.01. Or alternatively, you can grab the 256GB option for a budget-friendly fee of £17.99.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
