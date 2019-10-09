Get ready for some festive jingles and pick up the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, now reduced by £19, and enjoy six months of Spotify Premium for free.

Buy: Save £19.01 on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speaker and Get Spotify Free for 6 Months

Currys PC World means business when it comes to its autumn sale deals and that means benefitting from an even better deal than you initially thought. Exhibit A, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker has now been reduced from its RRP of £119 to below the £100 mark at £99.99.

Best Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Deal Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & White With a £19.01 discount on its RRP, this deal gets even better with eligibility for six months of Spotify Premium for free alongside your purchase and benefit from incredible sound on the go.

Alongside this £19 saving, by purchasing the product you’ll also be eligible for a free subscription to Spotify Premium for six months, allowing you to play all your favourite festive bops come the holidays with the streaming service’s extensive library.

Awarded 4 out of 5 stars in our review, our verdict found the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker “offers adventure-ready rugged features and good, if not class-leading, sound.” Not a bad conclusion, if you ask me.

Cased in a sleek tower design that acts as the perfect medium between not too big and not too small in terms of size, ticking that all-important portability box, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 has a fabric body that is completely water-resistant. Able to be submerged in water up to one metre for 30 minutes, this bad boy comes certified with an IP67 rating.

It goes without saying, then, the speaker is more than ready to take on an adventure, although admittedly it will look just as at home sat in your house, too.

Delivering an exceptional sound that will reach everyone in your party, whether an actual shindig or expedition, with its 360 degree sound. Powered by two drivers and two bass radiators, expect clarity and depth that will fill a room without dead spots.

Add to a great reduction in price, with six free months of Spotify Premium tagged onto your purchase you can save a further £59.94 (equating to £9.99 a month), and enjoy excellent music streaming as a great partnership to your brand new Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker.

