This great value Currys PC World bundle deal gets you the Lenovo Smart Clock and Google Nest Mini for just £49.99 – the same price for a Nest Mini on its own.

Looking to expand your smart home ecosystem? This bundle deal offers fantastic bang for your buck, making you the proud owner of both the Lenovo Smart Clock and Google Nest Mini, whilst saving a massive £79.

Say goodbye to flinging an arm out from under the covers and aimlessly reaching around on your bedside table for your smartphone, only to be greeted with an eye-burning display at full brightness. The Lenovo Smart Clock is exactly the device you need to help you fall into healthy sleeping patterns and keep you on schedule.

Offering a 4-inch screen, not dissimilar from a standard digital clock, you can flick through a number of different clock faces that offer certain flares of style, as well as customising in order to display the extra information you want to see. From the temperature to a fuller weather forecast, reminders and suggestions from the built-in Google Assistant.

A dark mode schedule can also be put in place in the settings, allowing you to slip from day to night, avoiding squinting at the sun every time you want to check the time. Automatic brightness also means the Lenovo Smart Clock will adapt to ambient light, with the night mode schedule turning off any incoming notifications at certain hours.

Setting an alarm couldn’t be easier, and you can tap the screen to pull up a list of all your current alarms to simply toggle on and off with a quick swipe. With Sunrise alarm, the smart clock will also gradually brighten its screen 30 minutes prior to your alarm for a more natural wake-up call.

Of course, with Google Assistant and the added addition of your Google Nest Mini, you can also utilise voice commands to set alarms on your smart clock. Adding to that, the smart clock can control turning on and off lights in its same group.

It’s worth noting that although it has some smart capabilities, the Lenovo Smart Clock definitely isn’t a full-fat smart display. Finding its place in the bedroom for many, however, that is probably a welcome limitation, not offering anywhere near as many of the distractions that might keep you up at night as on other devices.

Free alongside the fantastic Google Nest Mini, Google’s second iteration of its small smart speaker model, this is deal is perfect for anyone looking to expand their smart home ecosystem – and inject a bit of smart-tech into their morning routine.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…