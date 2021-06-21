Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Unmissable Bose NC 700 headphones deal cuts through Prime Day noise

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The sensational Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s how you can save almost £140 on these near-perfect over-ear headphones.

There’s some excellent deals available on brilliant over-ear headphones during the two-day Prime Day sales event. However, you’ll struggle to find a better offer on a better pair of cans than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 series.

These 4.5-star rated wireless headphones can be nabbed in silver for £209.99 on Prime Day, which is a 40% saving on the usual asking price of £349.95 and a grand saving of £139.96 in total.

These headphones are big favourites here at Trusted Reviews, thanks to the class-topping and adjustable noise cancellation, excellent design, lasting comfort, easy to use app and, of course, that classic natural sounding character from the American audio giant.

There’s 20 hours of battery life too, which although not massive, is plenty for a marathon flight or listening session without penetration from the outside world. You can connect via Bluetooth 5 and access Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

These cans are a couple of years old now, which might explain the discount, but we’ve found headphones like these are like DSLR cameras – you buy them to last and year-on-year gains from newer products aren’t that great. Certainly not at this price!

In his review, our A/V editor Kob Monney stopped just shot of awarding the product a perfect score. In his verdict, he said: “The Bose NC 700 headphones serve up excellent levels of comfort, as well as impressive sound and noise cancellation. Though the Sony XM4 edge them out as our favourite wireless ANC over-ears, the Bose are a great-looking pair of headphones.”

Note that we do slightly prefer the Sony XM4 headphones overall. Also note that these are also on sale on Prime Day. They’re also £75 off, so you can’t lose here folks. What a day to ensure life sounds that little bit better.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

