Unlimited Pixel 9 Pro XL deal: go all out with fully-stocked data offer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Tempted by Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro XL but haven’t committed yet? This offer from AO may convince you to finally make the jump. 

Get the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at just £49 upfront and £54 a month for 24-months from AO.com. Powered by Vodafone, this contract boasts unlimited 5G data plus unlimited calls and texts every month too. 

The recently launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a powerhouse of a smartphone at 6.8-inches, and boasts impressive AI-powered tools, solid camera hardware and a stylish new design from its predecessors. 

Flip the phone around and you’ll be greeted by the redesigned camera bar which houses the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s impressive trio of lenses, including a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and a 48MP telephoto lens that enables up to 30x Pro Res zoom.

The main focus of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is undoubtedly the Google AI toolkit. Made possible by the Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is packed with exclusive features that make the handset a pleasure to use. 

There’s Gemini Live, Google’s chatbot that’s now built into the handset and allows you to chat and receive answers from Gemini in a more natural and conversational way.

Plus you’ll find useful tools that act as your own personal assistant, such as Call Notes which summarises phone calls into note form for you and Live Translate which translates languages in real time for seamless conversations when abroad. 

In true Pixel style, there’s also an abundance of photography-based AI tools to help you easily upgrade your photos, such as Add Me which merges two similar photos into one, ensuring no one is left out of group shots.  

We awarded the Pixel 9 Pro XL a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter hailing the smartphone as “one of the best phones you can buy in 2024.”

Lewis explains that the Pixel 9 Pro XL “not only sports a desperately-needed design refresh, but a boost to the auxiliary camera lenses, all-day battery life and a huge focus on GenAI allows it to stand out from the competition.”

If you’re tempted by the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL then we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this deal from AO.

