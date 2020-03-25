Unleash your inner vlogger with this huge DJI Osmo Mobile 2 price drop

Get in touch with your inner vlogger and save a further £29.05 on the already reduced DJI Osmo Mobile 2 via Laptops Direct.

Now that the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 has been succeeded by the Mobile 3, the portable gimbal has dropped dramatically from its original RRP of £129 in this Laptops Direct deal, making this used model in particular even cheaper.

With a further £29.05 off its current listed price of £79, save a total of £79.05, getting just over 50% off its original retail cost and purchasing for the fantastic value of £49.95 right now. At this price – and looking just like new – there’s no reason to dodge this amazing saving.

Consider a selfie stick on steroids and you might arrive at a similar result to the DJI Osmo Mobile 2, better known as a motorised gimbal, which offers the stability and technology to massively improve the way you capture video footage on your smartphone.

More lightweight than the first DJI Osmo gimbal, the Mobile 2 is manufactured from high-strength, modified nylon, which lends itself to being more lightweight and therefore easier to cart around as you vlog your adventures, weighing in at only 485g.

Obviously, when adding your handset it’ll be a little heavier (especially if you’re using the hefty iPhone 11 Pro Max) but it’s still a world away from the heavy, industry level gimbals that you’d expect on a film set. Plus, the Mobile 2’s contoured grip allows for a more tactile hold.

Of course, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 also features a number of buttons and features in order to capture more seamless video on your smartphone, including a record button to get started, a joy-stick to move the angle of your smartphone and a power/mode button.

Other upgrades see the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 offering a battery life of up to 15 hours before needing to recharge, with the option to plug your phone in to its USB port to charge from the gimbal itself when on the move.

Connecting to both iOS and Android smartphones, you can download the DJI Go app for more premium, professional settings and features to get the most out of your gimbal.

Surmised perfectly in our review, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal is “a great value, easy-to-use gimbal that delivers super-smooth results.”

Now down to just £49.95, this is a great time to purchase the gimbal and save a ton of cash and entertain everyone with some excellent Instagram Stories whilst most of us work from home.

