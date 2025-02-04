This Blink Outdoor deal gets you two security cameras for under the price of one

If you’ve been tempted to install some security cameras around your abode but have been waiting for a price drop, this Blink Outdoor deal is just the ticket.

You can never really put a price on having a robust home security system, but it can add up if you’re looking to install several cameras or motion sensors, so any opportunity to save is worth jumping on. As luck would have it, Amazon’s just dropped one heck of an offer on its Blink Outdoor camera.

Typically the Blink Outdoor would set you back £89.99 on its own but right now you can get two Blink Outdoor cameras for just £84.99. That’s the perfect deal for getting fairly robust coverage of your home at a price that leaves plenty of spare change in your pocket. Alternatively you can also buy just one Blink Outdoor camera for only £48.99, depending on your requirements.

Blink Outdoor security camera bundle You can now get two Blink Outdoor cameras for less than the price of one, making now a great opportunity to bolster your home’s security. Amazon

Was £154.99

Now just £84.99 View Deal

It’s worth mentioning that Blink cameras tend to be a better buy for budget-conscious consumers as you can avoid paying subscription fees that tend to come with these types of devices. While you can pay for a Blink Subscription Plan to enable cloud storage of any recorded footage, you can alternatively save that footage locally to a connected USB storage device and avoid monthly fees altogether.

The footage in question should pack in detail thanks to full-HD recording, so you can always get an idea of what’s happening around your home. You can tune into a live feed of what the Blink Outdoor camera sees on your smartphone too.

This particular camera is also completely wireless which gives you a lot of freedom in terms of where you’d like to place it. It’s then powered entirely by two AA batteries which should allow the Blink Outdoor to run for up to two years at a time before the batteries need to be changed.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular Blink camera, the device still has a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon based on a whopping 28,470 customer reviews. One happy buyer had this to say: “initial setup was incredibly easy. The QR codes on each device made connecting to our Wi-Fi a breeze, and the included mounting templates and hardware made installation quick and straightforward. We had both cameras up and running in no time.”

If you’re ready to get serious about your home security then this Blink Outdoor bundle just gave you the perfect opportunity to do so.