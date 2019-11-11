The Philips 55-inch OLED Smart TV has already been reduced from its review price of £1800, making this Trusted Reviews recommended TV set-up just £1399.

Though not explicitly listed as having a price cut, it looks as though Currys PC World has taken the price of the Philips 55-inch OLED 804 model down a few hundred quid ahead of some of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Best Philips 55OLED804 TV Deal 55OLED804/12 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant A simply stunning TV from the picture it delivers down to the design of the set-up itself, pick up this stunning OLED TV now for a massively reduced price.

Perhaps to set it at a more competitive, affordable price for consumers in the market to invest in a really good TV, this stunning OLED TV can now be yours with a hefty £401 chunk off its RRP, originally marketed at £1800.

A packing TV set-up worthy of your consideration if you’re looking to upgrade, the Philips 55OLED804 TV comes fully loaded with the second generation of the P5 processor, making for an even more efficient TV with an even more brilliant picture.

Really, a stunning TV from start to finish, this Philips TV looks as good as the picture it delivers with a minimalist approach to its design. Think sharp, thin bezels for an even fuller picture, as well as its Ambilight feature. With LEDs running across the sides and top of the rear of the TV, these lights sync up with exactly what you’re seeing on screen to create an even more immersive watching experience.

Not to mention its remote control, rarely an aspect of a TV that gets so much of the limelight in our reviews. However, with all the usual functionality on the front, it’s very much business in the front, party in the back for the remote with a full QWERTY keyboard hosted on the rear for easy password input.

Summarised perfectly in our vedict: “Unless you hate its Android TV smart system to an unreasonable degree, the 55OLED804’s outstanding OLED picture quality, its cute, well-built, Ambilight-enhanced design, its aggressive price and its brilliant dual HDR10+/Dolby Vision support make it extremely hard to resist.”

Reduced down to a far more appealing price, save £401 on the Philips 55OLED804 model and bring a cinema-worthy experience to the comfort of your own home.

