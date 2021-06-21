Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Turn your phone into a portable Xbox with this Razer Kishi Prime Day deal

The Razer Kishi has seen its price slashed in half for Amazon Prime Day 2021, with the price tumbling to an affordable £42.99. 

For those unfamiliar with the Razer Kishi, these are two little controllers that can be attached to your smartphone (both Android and iPhone versions available), similar to how the Joy-Cons work on the Nintendo Switch.

While the Razer Kishi will work with native mobile games, Razer has also emphasised that it supports Xbox Game Cloud, so you’ll be able to use it to play the likes of Halo, Forza, Gears and more if you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a fast enough internet connection. 

Deal: Razer Kishi for just £42.99 (was £89.99)

While the standard Kishi works just fine with Game Pass, Razer has also launched an official Xbox edition of the Kishi which sees the correct button colour scheme as well as sporting the View, Menu and Xbox home buttons. The Xbox Kishi controllers have also been discounted to £48.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2021. 

However, it’s worth checking that your smartphone supports the Razer Kishi before you hit checkout. Razer has confirmed that the majority of Galaxy S-Series, Google Pixel and Razer phones support the Kishi, as well as any handset that fall within the following dimensions: 145.3 – 163.7 mm x 68.2 – 78.1 mm x 7.0 – 8.8 mm.

We gave the Razer Kishi a 4-star rating and a ‘Trusted Reviews Recommendation’ badge when we reviewed it back in June 2020. Trusted Reviews Editor, Alastair Stenveson, said this in his verdict: 

“If you’re an early adopter that’s already using a service like GeForce Now, then the Kishi is a great addition to your  smartphone gaming setup. It’s not as solidly built as I’d expect from a peripheral costing £79.99, but it makes up for this by offering superb multi-device functionality and a wonderfully easy setup process.”

Deal: Buy the Razer Kishi Xbox Edition for just £48.99 (was £79.99) 

If you’re a Game Pass or GeForce Now subscriber and have a compatible smartphone, this feels like a no-brainer purchase following the Amazon Prime Day discount, as it’s a far cheaper portable gaming alternative to the Nintendo Switch. 

I’ve long had my eye on the Razer Kishi, as it’s the best gadget option to turn your smartphone into a makeshift Switch. And now Xbox Game Pass is giving you an abundance of games to play on mobile via the cloud, it’s got to be one of the most cost-effective ways for on-the-go gaming yet, as long as you have a compatible smartphone and high-speed internet connection. 

I personally think this is one of the best deals of Amazon Prime Day yet, with more than 50% slashed off the price. If you’ve been eyeing up the Kishi for a long time, this is the perfect time to make the move. 

