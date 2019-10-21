Fancy having a speaker you can talk to, but can’t justify the purchase? The Echo Input is Amazon’s solution to the problem, a cheap way to make a bog-standard system smart. Now at a £15 discount, you can firmly dismiss any money worries you might have harboured and pick this up for next to nothing.

Limited Time Echo Input Deal Echo Input (White) Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

For £19.99, the Echo Input will bring Alexa to your current speaker. By connecting via Bluetooth or through the included 3.5mm cable, you can get access to Alexa on any speaker without sacrificing the quality of your existing sound system.

The Echo Input comes with our recommendation, and a 9/10 rating due to its convenient size, low price and overall usefulness. If you’re unlikely to ever buy a standalone smart speaker (for example, if you already own a high quality system) but want the advantages that Alexa brings, the Echo Input is certainly worth the buy. In case you need a reminder, here’s our guide to the features that come with Alexa, from voice commands to reminders about upcoming appointments.

It’s worth noting that some of the features such as the drop-in or voice-call functions don’t work through Bluetooth, and higher-end speakers might perform slightly better through wired connection. Bear that in mind before making a purchase. But, beyond these slight kinks, the Echo Input does exactly what it says on the tin, so you probably already know whether or not this gadget is for you.

Since it came out, the Echo Input’s price has dropped to this level every few months, but the deals don’t tend to last long. Amazon is currently listing this as a limited time offer, so don’t be surprised if the Echo Input jumps back up to its full price shortly. While the going’s cheap, don’t miss out.

