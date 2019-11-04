Here’s a great offer for any audiophiles out there: Amazon is providing a 90-day trial of its premium HD music service completely free of charge.

That’s right, for the price of air you can spend the next three months listening to all your favourites from among the 50 million songs the platform is home to, all at CD quality or better. But bear in mind that you only have until November 11th to sign up. After that the deal’s gone for good, so don’t dilly-dally.

Best Amazon Music HD Deal Free 90-day trial for Amazon Music HD Listen to music in the quality it was intended with Amazon's HD music streaming service, offering streams of your favourite tracks as high quality as you'd get on a CD, if not better. Sign up now and benefit from a 90-day free trial.

An individual subscription to Amazon Music HD would normally set you back £14.99 a month, so in essence you’re saving £44.97 with this trial. Music-loving families do particularly well, as Amazon’s Family Plan (usually £19.99 a month) can be snapped up at no extra cost, providing up to six household members with free access to the streaming service until the trial runs out.

Launching just last month as a HD alternative to Amazon Music Unlimited, the retail giant has promised its lossless music streaming platform will let you “hear music the way the artists intended”.

Amazon Music HD has all the advantages of Amazon Music Unlimited, including the same extensive library. However, it also boasts more than double the bitrate of standard audio streaming services, playing music at high fidelities with no quality lost through compression. As well as all songs being available in HD sound with a bit depth of 16 bits and sample rate of 44.1 kHz, there are also several million tunes at 24 bits and 192 kHz – better sound quality than you’d get from a CD.

Best Amazon Music HD Deal Free 90-day trial for Amazon Music HD Listen to music in the quality it was intended with Amazon's HD music streaming service, offering streams of your favourite tracks as high quality as you'd get on a CD, if not better. Sign up now and benefit from a 90-day free trial.

As with most offers of this kind, your subscription will renew automatically once the 90 days are up, after which you’ll be paying on a monthly basis, so don’t forget to cancel before your trial ends if you don’t want to be charged.

As long as you can remember that though, there’s absolutely no reason not to sign up, so make you sure you take advantage while the offer’s still around – I hear music sounds even better when it’s free.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…