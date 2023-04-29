 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Treat yourself to a Fitbit Inspire 3 now on sale at Amazon

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

If you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker, Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is now on sale for 18% off at Amazon.

Fitbit’s Inspire 3 smart fitness watch is now on sale at Amazon for £70, down from £85, making for a meaty 18% discount. Included in the deal is also 6 months of Fitbit Premium, too. Fitbit Premium gives you access to a ton of different features, like a Wellness Report, 200+ workouts, 200+ mindfulness sessions, a Sleep Score breakdown, and blood glucose trends, among other features.

Trusted Reviews
Fitbit Inspire 3 Price Drop

Fitbit Inspire 3 Price Drop

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great pick for anyone starting out on their fitness journey, and at this low price it’s never been easier to recommend.

  • Amazon
  • Was £84.99
  • Now £69.98
View Deal

So, what’s included with the Fitbit Inspire 3? Well, you’re getting an always-on color screen, a fairly sleek, stylish design, a robust suite of tracking capabilities, and a reported up to 10 days of battery life. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, and it’s compatible with iOS 13 and up as well as Android OS 8.0 and up. This fitness tracker allows you to do just about everything you’d want out of a fitness-oriented smartwatch.

You can track your heart rate 24/7; you’ll get a stress tracker you can use to manage your stress levels; you’ll get automatic sleep tracking as well as a personalized Sleep Profile; you’ll, of course, get access to notifications for texts, calls, and more notifications from your smartphone; and you’ll get 6 months of Fitbit premium, as mentioned above. Included in the box are options for large and small wrist straps as well as a charger, too.

Put simply, if you’re looking for a fitness tracker you can use to help monitor your daily activity, take control of your sleep schedule, get easy access to your notifications, and, hopefully, improve your general health and well-being, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a solid all-around choice you can now find for just £70 at Amazon.

You might like…

The Pixel 7 has never been more of a bargain

The Pixel 7 has never been more of a bargain

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
This phenomenal PS5 deal gets you everything you need

This phenomenal PS5 deal gets you everything you need

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
You won’t believe how cheap the Galaxy S22 Ultra is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the Galaxy S22 Ultra is right now

Thomas Deehan 13 hours ago
Pixel Watch just got the price drop it always needed

Pixel Watch just got the price drop it always needed

Thomas Deehan 16 hours ago
The M2 Mac Mini has plummeted to an all-time low price

The M2 Mac Mini has plummeted to an all-time low price

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Finally, a proper Galaxy 23 Ultra bargain

Finally, a proper Galaxy 23 Ultra bargain

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.