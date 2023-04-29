Treat yourself to a Fitbit Inspire 3 now on sale at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker, Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is now on sale for 18% off at Amazon.

Fitbit’s Inspire 3 smart fitness watch is now on sale at Amazon for £70, down from £85, making for a meaty 18% discount. Included in the deal is also 6 months of Fitbit Premium, too. Fitbit Premium gives you access to a ton of different features, like a Wellness Report, 200+ workouts, 200+ mindfulness sessions, a Sleep Score breakdown, and blood glucose trends, among other features.

So, what’s included with the Fitbit Inspire 3? Well, you’re getting an always-on color screen, a fairly sleek, stylish design, a robust suite of tracking capabilities, and a reported up to 10 days of battery life. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, and it’s compatible with iOS 13 and up as well as Android OS 8.0 and up. This fitness tracker allows you to do just about everything you’d want out of a fitness-oriented smartwatch.

You can track your heart rate 24/7; you’ll get a stress tracker you can use to manage your stress levels; you’ll get automatic sleep tracking as well as a personalized Sleep Profile; you’ll, of course, get access to notifications for texts, calls, and more notifications from your smartphone; and you’ll get 6 months of Fitbit premium, as mentioned above. Included in the box are options for large and small wrist straps as well as a charger, too.

Put simply, if you’re looking for a fitness tracker you can use to help monitor your daily activity, take control of your sleep schedule, get easy access to your notifications, and, hopefully, improve your general health and well-being, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a solid all-around choice you can now find for just £70 at Amazon.