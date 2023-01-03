 large image

Treat yourself this New Year with this unbelievable Sony WF-1000XM4 price drop

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re in the mood for a New Year’s treat, but you don’t want to blow all your Christmas cash, check out this deal on the fabulous Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earphones, which are down to a temptingly low price.

Over on Amazon right now you can grab the Sony WF-1000XM4 for a price of just £159. That’s a whopping £91 off the RRP, which works out to a 36% discount.

Save 36% on the Sony WF-1000XM4

Save 36% on the Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are currently down to £159 on Amazon, which is a huge saving on the best-sounding earphones around.

  • Amazon
  • Save 36%
  • Now £159
View Deal

Given the stature of the Sony WF-1000XM4, that price is all the more impressive. We reckon they’re the best sounding true wireless earphones on the market, which is quite a claim given the level of the competition.

In our 5-star review, we heralded Sony’s improvements over the already pretty great Sony WF-1000XM3. We found the Sony WF-1000XM4 to be “better in terms of and comfort; the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation is impressive, and they sound fantastic.”

The design in particular is a big departure for the series, with a more compact and ergonomic body, as well as Sony’s new polyurethane noise isolation ear-tips. That design refresh extends to the charging case, which is now nice and pocketable.

You’ll get 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, or 12 hours with noise cancellation turned off. That case will provide three full charges of its own.

The big win here is for the sound quality. They sound amazing, with a supremely balanced sound and natural instrumentation.

All in all, the Sony WF-1000XM4 remain a great pick for the price, even with the Sony WF-1000XM5 (presumably) set for launch some time this summer.

