Treat your tastebuds with this mouth-watering Ninja Foodi air fryer deal

Air fryers are extremely popular right now, and if you’re looking for a great example of one, where better to look than Amazon’s best seller which has seen a £50 price crash.

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UK has an RRP price of £269.99, but a 19% discount through Amazon has brought it down to a far more affordable price of £219.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer Deal Buy a Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer through Amazon at the moment, and you’ll be saving 19% off its RRP. Instead of costing £269.99, it’ll now be just £219. Amazon

Was £269.99

Now £219 View Deal

This deal only applies to the 10.4-litre black and silver model, with the black and copper version sadly missing out on the price-cutting fun. But there are different savings on different capacities of the black and silver fryer – if you’re after the 9.5-litre version, you can save 20%, or the 7.6-litre capacity will save you as much as 24% off the RRP.

So why is this Ninja Foodi air fryer so popular? This 10.4-litre version is great for cooking larger meals. It is dual zone with a removable divider, meaning you can cook two different foods in different ways, both finishing at the same time.

We call it an air fryer, but it’s a lot more, with a whole other range of ways to cook. It has seven functions, so you can max crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate or prove food as well as air fry it. With these devices though, it’s air frying that is the main selling point, with the cooking process using up to 45% less energy than a conventional oven, and taking up to 75% less time to preheat when tested on sausages and fish fingers.

Buy one of these in-demand air fryers and you’ll get a recipe guide as well as a divider, two crisper plates and the product itself. Parts are dishwasher safe and non-stick.

So if you’re looking to finally join in on the air fryer craze, this should be one of the items on the top of your wishlist this month.