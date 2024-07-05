Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Travelling this summer? You need these discounted earbuds

One of our favourite sets of premium noise-cancelling earbuds are currently seeing a price drop at Amazon.

Save £54 and get the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling earbuds for just £205 on Amazon. 

If you’ve got a long journey booked this summer and you’re looking for earbuds that are comfortable and offer powerful noise cancelling to get you through your flight, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are an ideal choice. 

Not only do the WF-1000XM5s offer excellent noise cancelling but with Sony’s new Dynamic Driver X, you’ll experience richer vocals, enhanced detail plus hi-res audio. In his review, AV Editor Kob Monney praised the earbuds in comparison to their successor, and hailed sound as “clearer, more detailed, and more defined.”

Sony’s ergonomic design means the earbuds will fit comfortably in-ear, even for extended periods of time. The earbud tips also come in four sizes to improve fit and increase comfort, making them perfect for long-haul flights.

You won’t have to worry about running out of battery halfway through a long journey either, as the earbuds offer a total 24-hours of listening time. Rushing out to catch your train to work? A quick three-minute charge will result in 60-minutes of playback too. 

With bone conduction sensors and Precise Voice Pickup Technology, your voice will come through clearly during phone calls, even in noisy or busy environments. 

Thanks to its useful cross-platform compatibility, the Sony WF-1000XM5 can be paired with two devices simultaneously, across Android, Apple and Windows devices. 

We loved the Sony WF-1000XM5 and gave the earbuds a perfect five-star rating, with Kob concluding “there’s no true wireless as conveniently smart, feature-rich or sounds better than the WF-1000XM5.”

If you need a set of reliable, comfortable and high-quality earbuds that will work seamlessly with most smartphones and boast some of the best audio quality around, then the Sony WF-1000XM5 are a perfect choice.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

