Track your valuables on the cheap with this tempting Tile offer

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale has kicked off with a bang. It offers discounts on a bevvy of popular tech, from smartphones to accessories like handy Bluetooth trackers that help you find your wallet and other valuables when you inevitably lose track of them.

The most tempting offer we’ve seen on a Bluetooth tracker focuses on the popular Tile Mate (2024) tracker. Amazon is currently offering a two-pack for just $31.99 / £26.99, a discount of $13 / £18 compared to its $/£44.99 RRP and only £2 more than the price of just one Tile Mate (2024) usually. That’s a pretty hefty saving for a tracker that works with iOS and Android devices.

What’s more, unlike some previous Amazon sales, which required an active Amazon Prime subscription to participate, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days bonanza is available to all – no membership required!

For those new to Bluetooth trackers, they essentially piggyback off of nearby phone signals to update their location, allowing you to find your items even if they’re out of range of your smartphone. Notably, the phone has to have the tracker’s companion app installed for this to work.

In that regard, Tile has a strong advantage. It’s one of the biggest, most established brands in the tracker market, having been producing the tech accessory since 2013, with 70 million monthly active users for the accessory to piggyback off.

It can’t quite compete with Apple’s Find My network, which utilises hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads, but it’s one of the most competitive you’ll find otherwise.

It also offers tight integration with Life360, a popular app that allows you to share your current location with friends and family. When pressed, the built-in SOS button sends an emergency alert to your Life360 emergency contacts and also doubles as a button to locate your connected smartphone when it inevitably disappears into your sofa.

For these reasons and more, we awarded the Tile Mate (2024) an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it at launch last year.

We praised the Life360 integration and the tracker’s small, light, and unobtrusive design, which makes it easy to slip into a rucksack or on a set of keys. We also praised its ability to work across iOS and Android devices – something Apple’s aforementioned Find My network can’t do.

Considering you’re essentially getting two trackers for the price of one, we can’t see this Tile Mate (2024) deal hanging around for long – so if you are tempted, you’d better act fast.