The TP-Link RE700X could be the solution to your Wi-Fi struggles

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Is weak, patchy Wi-Fi giving you a headache at home? You might just benefit from a Wi-Fi extender to improve your coverage. 

If you’re not too sure where to start shopping for a Wi-Fi extender, we’ve got the deal for you. The 5-star TP-Link RE700X has been discounted to £56.99 in Amazon’s spring sale for a 28% saving when you shop today. 

Save nearly 30% on this 5-star Wi-Fi extender

The TP-Link RE700X has dropped to just £56.99 in Amazon’s spring sale. Shop today to save £23 and bag the 5-star Wi-Fi extender for just £56.99 down from £79.99. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £79.99
  • Now £56.99
View Deal

That’s a £23 saving you can put back into paying your internet bill or picking up something else in the spring sale

A very fast and great value extender

Pros

  • Excellent performance
  • Handy Ethernet port
  • OneMesh option for easy management

Cons

  • Oversized casing
  • No mains passthrough

The RE700X is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 extender by TP-Link. 

This Wi-Fi booster separates Wi-Fi onto two Wi-Fi bands – 5GHz and 2.4GHz – for wider bandwidth, faster speeds and greater capacity with the latest technologies. Adaptive Path Selection automatically follows the fastest connection path to your router, while the Built-In Access Point Mode allows you to transform a wired internet connection into a 2×2 MIMO dual band wireless access point using an Ethernet cable. 

OneMesh allows you to form a Mesh network with a single Wi-Fi name for your entire house, while the Tether app helps you set the extender up and allows you to customise the Wi-Fi strength level to focus on your home office or encompass the entire floor. 

Darien Graham-Smith awarded the TP-Link RE700X 5 out of 5 stars in our review, praising the Wi-Fi extender’s excellent performance, handy Ethernet port and OneMesh option for easy management. 

“The TP-Link RE700X isn’t the cheapest extender around, but its performance justifies the price: in my tests it delivered exceptional Wi-Fi speeds and coverage. An Ethernet socket adds versatility too, although the bulky design of the extender could be inconvenient”, wrote Darien. 

“If you’re struggling with patchy home wireless coverage, this is a very easy way to get a big boost”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive TP-Link RE700X review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

