The TP-Link RE700X could be the solution to your Wi-Fi struggles

Is weak, patchy Wi-Fi giving you a headache at home? You might just benefit from a Wi-Fi extender to improve your coverage.

If you’re not too sure where to start shopping for a Wi-Fi extender, we’ve got the deal for you. The 5-star TP-Link RE700X has been discounted to £56.99 in Amazon’s spring sale for a 28% saving when you shop today.

That’s a £23 saving you can put back into paying your internet bill or picking up something else in the spring sale.

Is the TP-Link RE700X worth buying?

A very fast and great value extender Pros Excellent performance

Handy Ethernet port

OneMesh option for easy management Cons Oversized casing

No mains passthrough

The RE700X is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 extender by TP-Link.

This Wi-Fi booster separates Wi-Fi onto two Wi-Fi bands – 5GHz and 2.4GHz – for wider bandwidth, faster speeds and greater capacity with the latest technologies. Adaptive Path Selection automatically follows the fastest connection path to your router, while the Built-In Access Point Mode allows you to transform a wired internet connection into a 2×2 MIMO dual band wireless access point using an Ethernet cable.

OneMesh allows you to form a Mesh network with a single Wi-Fi name for your entire house, while the Tether app helps you set the extender up and allows you to customise the Wi-Fi strength level to focus on your home office or encompass the entire floor.

Darien Graham-Smith awarded the TP-Link RE700X 5 out of 5 stars in our review, praising the Wi-Fi extender’s excellent performance, handy Ethernet port and OneMesh option for easy management.

“The TP-Link RE700X isn’t the cheapest extender around, but its performance justifies the price: in my tests it delivered exceptional Wi-Fi speeds and coverage. An Ethernet socket adds versatility too, although the bulky design of the extender could be inconvenient”, wrote Darien.

“If you’re struggling with patchy home wireless coverage, this is a very easy way to get a big boost”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive TP-Link RE700X review.

