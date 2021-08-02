eBay’s Top TV Deals: Discounts on OLEDs, NanoCell sets and more
When it comes to discounts on major brand TV sets, very few retailers can match the value for money found on eBay, which is why we’ve rounded up the website’s best deals for you right here.
Even though a TV upgrade no longer breaks the bank like it once did, there’s now so much choice in deciding which type of set to go for that it can be trickier than finding a deal in the first place. To help you on both counts, we’ve separated this deals round-up into three parts, starting with the highest potential budget and decreasing as the article goes on.
If you’re looking to spend around or over £1000 then you’re much better looking at the premium OLED sets that are available. For budgets between £600-£1000, the QLED and NanoCell TVs provide a great way to enjoy better contrast and image quality without shelling all the way for an OLED. If your budget is vehemently capped at no more than £600, then you can still find unbelievable value amongst the 4K UHD sets which almost universally come with smart featured built-in nowadays.
Whichever you decide to go for, you can rest assured that we’ve only included the best deals available.
Top OLED Deals
Utilising self-lighting pixels, OLED TVs offer the best levels of contrast you can find right now, so if you’re aiming to build the ultimate home entertainment set-up then these are the ones to go for. The only downside is that they tend to cost a small fortune, but these deals will help you to claw back some of that cost from the pricier sets.
- Deal: Hisense 65A9GTUK 65″ OLED TV with Alexa & Google Assistant for just £1999 (save £500)
- Deal: Philips 65OLED805 65″ OLED TV with Google Assistant for just £1649 (save £150)
- Deal: LG OLED65WX9LA 65″ OLED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa for just £2799.97 (Save £199.03)
Top QLED and NanoCell TV Deals
Even though they go by different names (and are offered by different brands), NanoCell and QLED TVs use a similar style of lighting grid technology which, while not as robust as what OLED can produce, is more accurate in colour and image quality than what you’ll find on a standard 4K UHD set.
- Deal: Samsung The Frame QE32LS03TC 32″ QLED TV for just £477 (save £22)
- Deal: Samsung QE65Q60T 65″ QLED TV for just £799 (save £300)
- Deal: LG 55NANO806PA 55″ NanoCell TV with Google Assistant & Alexa for just £899 (save £50)
- Deal: LG 75NANO816PA 75″ NanoCell TV with Google Assistant & Alexa for just £1599 (save £300)
Top 4K UHD TV Deals
They might be at the cheaper end of the spectrum, but there’s nothing to turn your nose up at with a solid 4K TV. Offering a major jump over the previous 1080p HD standard, 4K is great for helping you to get the most out any gaming consoles or 4K streaming services that you might have access to.
- Deal: JVC LT-50CF890 Fire TV Edition 50″ 4K UHD TV for just £359.99 (save £90)
- Deal: LOGIK L58AUE21 Android TV 58″ 4K UHD TV £379.99 (save £50)
- Deal: Philips 50PUS7805 Ambilight 50″ 4K UHD TV for just £446 (save £53)
Be sure to keep coming back as this page will be updated regularly with the latest deals and offers.