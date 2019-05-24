For today only, save 15% off the incredible 10/10 rated Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum

Need something heavy duty to clean up after your pets? Until midnight tonight, you can save £44.85 off the ingenious Dyson V7 Animal, just by using the code PLUGIN15.

As one of the best Dyson vacuums on the market, the V7 Animal rarely sees any significant price drops (particularly for a brand new model), which is why its temporary price of just £254.14 – down from £299 – makes it such a steal.

Any pet owner knows the eternal struggle of having to deal with the constant shedding that our loveable critters bring with them. Without the proper equipment to clean up after them, you can soon find your home rampant with fur, which is never the best look, especially if you want to invite people over.

With the Dyson V7 Animal in your arsenal however, the mundane task of cleaning up pet hair will become an absolute breeze. When put under our stringent testing, the V7 Animal emerged triumphant with a stellar 10/10 rating.

In our review, we explained: “We’ve been big fans of Dyson’s V6 and then V8 models, and the V7 Animal simply builds on the versatility and convenience of the breed. Performance is just as good with the same superb design, fabulous engineering, ideal pet-hair tools, and excellent features throughout. The V7 simply trades a little suction power for longer run-times than its siblings, and lighter weight than the flagship V8.”

Even if you don’t have a pet, the V7 Animal is still one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, with enough power to tackle even the toughest of surfaces.

If you don’t want to miss out on this amazing deal, then don’t wait around – there’s a good chance that it could sell out before the deal expires at midnight tonight. Just remember to use the code PLUGIN15 at the checkout.

