Photography-lovers rejoice! Now is your chance to snap up the Panasonic Lumix TZ70 at a deeply discounted rate.
Buy: Lumix TZ70 Now £169 (save £130.99)
Amazon is giving away this camera for just £169: that’s a whopping £130.99 off of its usual £299.99 RRP.
Best Panasonic Lumix TZ70 Deal
Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ70EB-K Digital Camera - Black
Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ70EB-K Digital Camera - Black
For one day only pick up this exceptional compact camera for only £169, a stellar £130.99 off its standard RRP.
This is one of the best deals on the Lumix TZ70 that Amazon has ever offered, with most previous discounts barely dipping below the £200 mark. It dropped to £151 for a day last November, but if you don’t fancy waiting a month on the off-chance, this is the perfect time to buy. Like all good things, this 44% off deal is fleeting. It’s only here for the next 9 hours, so don’t dawdle.
The Lumix TZ70 is a lightweight, portable camera which comes with a glowing score from the Trusted Reviews team, receiving a 9/10 rating. Its 12.1 MP sensor, revamped from the previous model, won praise for image quality and sensitivity. Looks-wise, the TZ70 also gets top marks, with a stylish, angular design and a solid grip for easy handling.
The TZ70 received an upgrade to its LCD screen, but if you prefer the stability of a viewfinder, this camera is a fantastic option. Compared to its predecessor, major improvements have been made to the EVF, with a bump in resolution from 200K-dot to 1166K-dot. The TZ70 also comes with an eye sensor, which automatically activates the viewfinder when you lift the camera to your face, allowing for a painless transition from LCD screen to EVF. It’s a handy feature to have when you’re in the heat of the moment.
The TZ70 has built in Wi-Fi, so you can easily connect to a smartphone or tablet without plugging in. It also has some great video settings to play around with, including the option to shoot in slow-motion or produce HD timelapses.
Panasonic didn’t reinvent the wheel with the TZ70, but instead made meaningful improvements in a lot of different areas. What you’re left with is a solid camera that, right now, is far below the usual asking price.
It’s worth restating that this deal will be gone in a flash – stock is already low – so get it today if you want to benefit from these great savings.
