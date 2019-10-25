Just for today, there’s a fantastic deal at Curry’s PC World on the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for both Xbox and PS4 players alike.

For the £49.99 price tag of the base game, you can pick up Modern Warfare and also a free three month membership to either PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live at no extra cost. You’ll need to be quick on the trigger though, as you’ve only got until the end of the day to enjoy this great saving.

Modern Warfare is the new shooter from Infinity Ward. A soft reboot, the game continues the series that began in 2009 with the fan favourite Call of Duty 4. Presenting itself as a return to Call of Duty’s roots, Modern Warfare has gone down well with reviewers, impressive considering the last few COD games saw a somewhat lacklustre response.

While Modern Warfare hasn’t repeated the decision made in Black Ops 4 to entirely ditch the single-player campaign, the online mode has always been where Call of Duty’s longevity lies. You’ll therefore be able to make good use of the PlayStation Plus/Xbox Live membership that’s provided in this deal to join online battles and earn killstreaks across the game’s many maps.

Don’t forget that these memberships not only gets you online access on the PS4/Xbox One, it also bags you free games every month which you can download and play for as long as you remain a member. These aren’t obscure, unloved games you’re getting either, September’s free games included popular but older titles like Batman Arkham Knight and Darksiders III on PS4, while Xbox players got the recent Hitman reboot, alongside recent indie We Were Here.

We’re assuming, since you’re here, that you love to get a good deal, in which case the myriad discounts exclusive to players who subscribe to these online memberships might also grab your attention.

Remember that this is a limited time offer: you’ll be kicking yourself if you don’t pick it up by tonight. If you enjoy a good FPS and were thinking of trying out Modern Warfare’s online modes this weekend, then this is a great bargain. And, if you were going to get the game anyway, then this deal is a must. After all, who doesn’t like free stuff?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…