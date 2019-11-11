Enjoy listening to music as it was intended with Amazon Music HD, offering audiophiles premium streams of their favourite tracks without paying a penny for three months.

Listen up – if you want to benefit from 90 days of free access to Amazon Music HD, Amazon’s premium music streaming service, the time is now. Given that the offer is disappearing at the end of the day, it’s unlikely that it’ll be back as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals later in the month.

Best Amazon Music HD Deal Free 90-day trial for Amazon Music HD Listen to music in the quality it was intended with Amazon's HD music streaming service, offering streams of your favourite tracks as high quality as you'd get on a CD, if not better. Sign up now and benefit from a 90-day free trial.

With individual plans setting you back £14.99 a month, music loving families are set to save in an even bigger way with family plans costing £19.99 a month, meaning a total discount of £59.97 across the three month period. For the self-confessed audiophile, benefit from a crisper, fuller sound and make the most of this Amazon Music HD offer before it ends tonight.

When it comes to streaming music, it goes without saying you’re rarely getting the best rendition of a song you love due to how a song is compressed, drawing out the quality of a song and ultimately not offering as decent a sound as that which you could benefit from on a CD. But who buys CDs anymore?

Promising a sound quality that plays your favourite songs “the way the artist intended”, Amazon Music HD also pledges to “elevate your sound” with its lossless, Ultra HD audio.

In other words, as well as HD sound at a depth of 16 bits and a rate of 44.1 kHz across 50 million songs, Amazon Music HD’s Ultra HD capabilities mean millions of songs are available with up to 24 bits and 192 kHz, going above and beyond the quality achieved on a CD.

Offering the chance for new sign-ups to receive the service for free, this deal expires at midnight. Really, who wouldn’t want to listen to music at its best? Just make sure you cancel before it auto-renews if you don’t want to continue after the 90-day period.

