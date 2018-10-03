Today Only: Save £137 On An Incredible Xbox One S Bundle – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

Xbox One S 1TB Shadow of the Tomb Raider + FIFA19 + Assassins Creed Odyssey Limited Edition + Far Cry 5 Limited Edition

Today’s daily deal from Amazon is an absolutely incredible Xbox One S bundle that packs in some of the biggest new releases for a bargain price.

First off, you get an Xbox One S 1TB model, so plenty of storage space for digital games. This includes Shadow of the Tomb Raider officially bundled in, too. This is Lara Croft’s latest outing and a game we gave a very respectable 7/10 in our review. This was only released a few weeks ago.

Then there’s FIFA 19 thrown in, too. A game that only came out last week and we scored 8/10 Recommended in our review. We said: “FIFA 19 is a great game, packed with plenty of detail. It isn’t a huge step forward in terms of raw gameplay, but the sheer amount of stuff to do will mean you keep coming back for more.”

Then there’s Far Cry 5 Limited Edition thrown in to sweeten the deal. We gave this 8/10 in our review. Finally, there’s Assassins Creed Odyssey, and not even just the standard edition. This isn’t even out (so this full bundle will arrive on October 5th). We gave this 8/10 in our review where we said: “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is another accomplished entry in the long-running open world series. By expanding upon the blueprint established by Origins, Ubisoft has crafted an experience that feels brave, huge and utterly gargantuan.”

So that’s three newly released games and one slightly older, but excellent, game thrown in as well. All of this is just £229.99 for today only. That’s a saving of £137.07.

We weren’t expecting to see a deal like this before Black Friday 2018, so you’ll want to grab this before it’s gone.

