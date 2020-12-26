Three’s unlimited data for £10 deal is back for the Boxing Day Sale

For the Boxing Day Sale, Three’s brought back a fan favourite – offering its 24-month unlimited data SIM for just £10 a month for the first six months.

While the monthly rate goes up to £20 thereafter, that still puts it among the cheapest tariffs out there for unlimited data, so if you plan on making the most of your smartphone in the New Year then this is the SIM you’ll want to pair it with.

As with any network however, it’s always worth checking what Three’s coverage is like in your area to ensure that you’re not left wanting after you sign up. You can check your coverage here.

It almost goes without saying, but with unlimited data in your pocket, there’s very little that you can’t do with your handset. For instance, streaming films and TV shows over the network will be a breeze, and the same goes for online gaming.

Speaking from experience here, it’s also handy to have all that data as a back-up in case something happen with your home Wi-Fi. I’ve had several Zoom calls cut out prematurely due to dodgy Wi-Fi, so being able to quickly switch over to my data plan without worry has been a lifesaver.

It’s also worth mentioning that this is a 5G ready SIM, so if you have 5G in your area then you’ll be able to make full use of the service, so long as you have a 5G compatible device. Admittedly, Three’s 5G network isn’t quite as robust as some of its competitors, but that’s sure to change, particularly over the course of this 24-month contract.

If you’re sick of maxing out your monthly cap and are looking for a great data-packed SIM to switch to then look no further than this superb deal from Three, which starts out at just £10 a month for the first six months.

