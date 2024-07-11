This Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch bundle is the perfect upgrade

Samsung has only just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Watch 7, but Amazon is already offering a brilliant bundle deal.

The deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for £1,204.20. That’s a £133.80 saving on what should be a combined price of £1,338.

Save £133.80 on this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Watch 7 bundle You can grab the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 in a bundle at a £133.80 saving. Amazon

Save £133.80

Now £1,204.20 View Deal

Suffice to say, we wouldn’t expect to be able to secure 10% off two premium smart devices so early in their life. Sure enough, Amazon is labelling this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so it won’t be around for long.

In case you missed yesterday’s announcement, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest compact foldable phone from Samsung. It features a larger 4,000mAh battery, an upgraded 50MP main camera (the same as Galaxy S24 no less), and a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It should keep cooler than before, too, thanks to a new vapour chamber.

We’re also digging the new matter frame, which seems to be much less of a fingerprint magnet, while Samsung has toughened up the frame and hinge with Armour Aluminium.

As for the Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung’s new wearable boasts a brand new 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which can open certain apps up to 2.7 times quicker than the Galaxy Watch 6.

It also includes a dual-frequency GPS system, as well as an enhanced BioActive Sensor for more precise health insights.

Both devices have a shot at being the best offering of their kind for 2024. We’ll have our reviews ready in due course, but we probably wouldn’t wait for those if you’re interested and want to save some money. Grab this deal.