Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch bundle is the perfect upgrade

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has only just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Watch 7, but Amazon is already offering a brilliant bundle deal.

The deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for £1,204.20. That’s a £133.80 saving on what should be a combined price of £1,338.

Save £133.80 on this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Watch 7 bundle

Save £133.80 on this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Watch 7 bundle

You can grab the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 in a bundle at a £133.80 saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save £133.80
  • Now £1,204.20
View Deal

Suffice to say, we wouldn’t expect to be able to secure 10% off two premium smart devices so early in their life. Sure enough, Amazon is labelling this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so it won’t be around for long.

In case you missed yesterday’s announcement, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest compact foldable phone from Samsung. It features a larger 4,000mAh battery, an upgraded 50MP main camera (the same as Galaxy S24 no less), and a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It should keep cooler than before, too, thanks to a new vapour chamber.

We’re also digging the new matter frame, which seems to be much less of a fingerprint magnet, while Samsung has toughened up the frame and hinge with Armour Aluminium.

As for the Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung’s new wearable boasts a brand new 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which can open certain apps up to 2.7 times quicker than the Galaxy Watch 6.

It also includes a dual-frequency GPS system, as well as an enhanced BioActive Sensor for more precise health insights.

Both devices have a shot at being the best offering of their kind for 2024. We’ll have our reviews ready in due course, but we probably wouldn’t wait for those if you’re interested and want to save some money. Grab this deal.

You might like…

Amazon’s already dropped a Prime Day-level deal on the PlayStation Portal

Amazon’s already dropped a Prime Day-level deal on the PlayStation Portal

Jon Mundy 50 mins ago
This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now significantly cheaper

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now significantly cheaper

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Motorola’s latest flagship foldable just got even better

Motorola’s latest flagship foldable just got even better

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Stock up on Game Pass with this three-month deal

Stock up on Game Pass with this three-month deal

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Samsung’s QLED TV deal is a no-brainer 4K upgrade

Samsung’s QLED TV deal is a no-brainer 4K upgrade

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words