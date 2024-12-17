This Xbox controller deal is the perfect Christmas present for the gamer in your life

For the Xbox or PC gamer in your life, consider picking up this snazzy wireless controller deal for an easy Christmas present.

Currys is selling the Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition for just £44.99 right now. That’s a saving of £15 on the previous price of £59.99.

You’ll need to be able to collect the controller yourself, as there are no deliveries available. But there’s bound to be a Currys outlet near you, right?

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition is the classic Xbox controller, but with a fancy finish. The latter includes a transparent top case that shows off some of the silver-finish inner workings, rubberised Ash Grey grips, and a spritz of metallic bronze on the triggers and D-pad.

Accessible Bluetooth connectivity means that you can easily pair and switch between multiple gaming devices, whether that’s an Xbox Series X/S, a Windows PC, or a mobile device. On the latter front, both Android and iOS phones and tablets will pair up with this classy controller without issue.

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless controller has pretty much become the default standard for cross-platform controllers, and that’s not just down to its cross-platform nature. This is the quintessential modern controller, with just-so ergonomics, precise and reliable analogue controls, and solid build quality.

The controller takes two AA batteries, which will last 40 hours.

We touched on this controller in our 4.5 out of 5 Xbox Series X review. “The controller is a small yet worthwhile improvement over the Xbox One peripheral,” said reviewer Matt Tate. “It feels more comfortable to hold thanks to a textured grip across the back and along the triggers”.

Matt also noted the Xbox Wireless Controller’s share button, which is handy for capturing your epic gamer moments. If you’re an Xbox gamer, the process is seamless, and “everything you take will be automatically uploaded to Xbox Live for saving and sharing after the fact”.

This is the go to cross-platform controller, so the fact that you can buy an unusually stylish iteration at a know-down price is great news for gamers.