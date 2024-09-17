This Wear OS device outlasts the Pixel Watch 3, and it’s cheaper

Mobvoi makes some of the best Wear OS smartwatches and this deal on the long-lasting and durable TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro demands attention.

Right now Amazon is selling the long-lasting TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch for just £230.90. That’s a saving of 30% on the asking price of £329.99.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro drops to £230.90 Save 30% on this long-lasting Wear OS watch. It’s a tougher version of one of the best Google-powered smartwatches out there. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now £230.90 View Deal

This Wear OS watch promises 90 hours of battery life when in Smart Mode, while you can get 45 days if you’re in Essential Mode. It includes GPS (although that will take a bigger hit on the batery life) and tracks heart health 24/7 as well as all of the familiar fitness modes.

The watch includes the same bright 1.43-inch dual OLED screen as the TicWatch 5 Pro (as well as additional, battery-conserving FTSN display), while the device also includes the same Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Where this watch gets its Enduro moniker is from the added toughness. There’s a new sapphire crystal display that won’t pick up as many scratches and nicks, while the bezels have also been reinforced. The device meets the US military standard for durability too.

The watch was announced in May this year, so it’s surprising to see such a hefty discount already. Previously, we’ve seen it go as low as £269.99

We haven’t reviewed the Enduro model, but the TicWatch Pro 5 previously held the top spot in our round up of Wear OS watches.

Our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score and concluded: “A great smartwatch that’s easy to recommend to most people, the TicWatch Pro 5 excels in battery life and fast charging while its hassle-free Wear OS experience feels great to use on a daily basis.”

Considering this version of the watch simply builds on the TicWatch Pro 5, we can safely recommend it.