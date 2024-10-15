This Voxi SIM is a true student bargain

New students looking for a SIM-only bargain should check out this Voxi deal.

It gets you a rolling monthly mobile contract for £12 a month. The key here is the data allowance, which has been boosted from 25GB to a whopping 75GB per month.

That should prove ample data for most people, especially when you consider that Voxi also offers unlimited social media, music, and video streaming across 20 of the top apps (YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, Netflix, Apple Music and more).

Essentially, that chunk of data will mainly be spent on web browsing and cloud storage. You also get unlimited calls, texts, and picture messages, while you can also expect exclusive rewards and discounts through the Voxi drop programme.

This is a rolling 30-day subscription too, which means you’re not locked in for years. You can cancel at any time without a whopping great exit fee.

Voxi itself is owned by Vodafone, which means it has access to one of the major mobile operators in the UK. You’ll get full access to Vodafone’s 5G, 4G, and 3G networks.

As a SIM-only deal, you’ll need to supply your own handset. That can be the one you’ve already get, or you could always check out our guides to the best cheap phones and best smartphones of 2024 (so far). Buy one of those, throw in this Voxi SIM card, and you’re sorted.

The TL;DR of it as things stand is that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is our favourite cheap phone of the moment, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best money-no-object smartphone. Unless you want an iPhone, that is, in which case the brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max is the best that money can buy.

Whatever the case, you’ll be saving money with this Voxi SIM bargain.