Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Voxi SIM is a true student bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

New students looking for a SIM-only bargain should check out this Voxi deal.

It gets you a rolling monthly mobile contract for £12 a month. The key here is the data allowance, which has been boosted from 25GB to a whopping 75GB per month.

Get 75GB data for the price of 25GB on this Voxi SIM contract

Get 75GB data for the price of 25GB on this Voxi SIM contract

Voxi is offering a great SIM-only deal with 75GB of monthly data for the price of 25GB.

  • Voxi
  • 75GB for the price of 25GB
  • £12 a month
View Deal

That should prove ample data for most people, especially when you consider that Voxi also offers unlimited social media, music, and video streaming across 20 of the top apps (YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, Netflix, Apple Music and more).

Essentially, that chunk of data will mainly be spent on web browsing and cloud storage. You also get unlimited calls, texts, and picture messages, while you can also expect exclusive rewards and discounts through the Voxi drop programme.

This is a rolling 30-day subscription too, which means you’re not locked in for years. You can cancel at any time without a whopping great exit fee.

Voxi itself is owned by Vodafone, which means it has access to one of the major mobile operators in the UK. You’ll get full access to Vodafone’s 5G, 4G, and 3G networks.

As a SIM-only deal, you’ll need to supply your own handset. That can be the one you’ve already get, or you could always check out our guides to the best cheap phones and best smartphones of 2024 (so far). Buy one of those, throw in this Voxi SIM card, and you’re sorted.

The TL;DR of it as things stand is that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is our favourite cheap phone of the moment, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best money-no-object smartphone. Unless you want an iPhone, that is, in which case the brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max is the best that money can buy.

Whatever the case, you’ll be saving money with this Voxi SIM bargain.

You might like…

This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you free earbuds

This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you free earbuds

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Amazon just discounted AirPods Max on the sly

Amazon just discounted AirPods Max on the sly

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The next big Mario game isn’t out and it’s already discounted

The next big Mario game isn’t out and it’s already discounted

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Want an iPad for Christmas? This Amazon rival is less than a third of the price

Want an iPad for Christmas? This Amazon rival is less than a third of the price

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
Seeing the Galaxy S22 Ultra at this price made us do a double-take

Seeing the Galaxy S22 Ultra at this price made us do a double-take

Hannah Davies 23 hours ago
If you’re quick, you can get the Pixel Watch 2 for £149

If you’re quick, you can get the Pixel Watch 2 for £149

Hannah Davies 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words