If you’re looking to hop on the 5G bandwagon as a price that doesn’t break the bank, then look no further than this solid 60GB offering from Vodafone.

When it comes to this Vodafone SIM-only plan via Mobiles.co.uk, it’s got all the boxes ticked. Loaded with 60GB of data alongside the obligatory unlimited minutes and texts, the SIM-only contract also comes 5G ready, allowing you to benefit from the latest and fastest mobile connectivity.

All yours for just £8.50 a month after cashback, this Vodafone SIM is a fantastic option with no competition where value is concerned, so long as you don’t mind filling in a few forms to nab the cashback.

Admittedly, when it comes to big data plans, you can most definitely go bigger. However, even for the dedicated streamers, 60GB is more than enough to meet all your needs and see you through the month, especially when you consider there will be points of the day where you’ll be hooked up to your Wi-Fi. You’ll be hard pressed to obliterate this 60GB allowance then as you take on your Netflix binge-sesh, some Spotify streaming and online gaming like a pro.

Of course, coming in hot as a 5G-ready SIM, you’ll also benefit from the very fastest mobile connectivity with the fifth generation of networking now more widely available across the UK with wider expansion on its way. In fact, Vodafone’s 5G network is already accessible in London, Bristol, Cardiff and Edinburgh, with a total of 44 towns and cities covered so far.

Say goodbye to buffering and lagging, then, with slow bandwidths a thing of the past, even in busy, built-up areas. 5G performance cuts through air to bring you a better roaming experience, offering a stable connection and the ability to speedily make downloads wherever you are.

As a network, Vodafone also offers VeryMe awards, bringing you a ton of discounts and competitions on experiences and other treats. You’ll also be able to use your Vodafone SIM across the globe with its global roaming scheme, giving you coverage and usage at no extra expense in a total of 48 destinations with this particular 60GB Vodafone plan. Upgrade to Vodafone Unlimited Max and that ups to 81 destinations.

So long as you don’t mind filling in a few bits of paperwork to process the cashback, Vodafone’s 5G 60GB SIM just can’t be beat by any other network right now.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…