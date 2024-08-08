This versatile Ninja air fryer is almost half price

The versatile Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is available for close to half price right now.

Amazon is selling this brilliant kitchen aid for just £129 right now, rather than its £229.99 RRP. That’s a massive 44% saving.

As an indicator of how good this deal is, it only applies to the Grey model. Click on the (admittedly lovely) Copper Black variant, and the price shoots back up to close to RRP.

You’ll need to be fairly swift if you want to capitalise on this deal, though. Amazon has affixed its ‘Limited time deal’ label, which means it won’t be around for long.

Believe us when we say that you’ll want to take advantage. We reviewed the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer, which goes under the ON400UK model number, and found it to be pretty special. In our 4.5 out of 5 review, we described it as “a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes”.

Versatility really is the name of the game here, with the ON400UK containing a huge 5.7-litre cooking pot and a removable crisper plate, which is used for air frying. Remove this crisper plate and flip out its legs, then replace it in the cooking tray, to enable you to cook on two levels. Pasta, rice, potatoes and anything you’d want to cook in liquid sits on the bottom, while the top level is for protein, crisped up with the grill.

Throw in a whole bunch of cooking settings – Grill, Air Fry, Bake / Roast, Dehydrate, Sear / Sauté and Slow Cook – and you have one of the most flexible air fryers in the business.

At this new price, you really don’t need to think twice.