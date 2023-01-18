 large image

This unreal PS5 bundle gets you a Pulse 3D headset on the cheap

Jon Mundy

If you’re looking for a PS5 bundle that includes some classy personal audio from Sony’s official Pulse 3D headphones, we’ve got just the deal for you.

BT is currently offering a bundle that features the PS5 console and the Pulse 3D headset for £499. Just scroll down to ‘Bundle Deals’ to see the offer.

Save £60 on the Pulse 3D headset with this PS5 bundle

Buy a PS5 from BT, and you can get the Pulse 3D headset for just £30 extra, marking a saving of £60.

Given that the PS5 on its own costs £469, this means that you’re getting Sony’s official PS5 headset for just £30. The Pulse 3D headset usually retails for around £90 on its own, marking a meaty saving of £60.

So what are you getting in the Pulse 3D? As we noted in our 4.5-star review, nothing less than “a brilliant peripheral” that “sounds, looks and feels great”, and with “features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”

Sony’s spatial 3D Audio, which gives the Pulse 3D its name, is a real game-changer, providing pinpoint directional audio. It can be deeply immersive for single-player games and potentially life-saving for multiplayer games.

The main advantage of the Pulse 3D over third party alternatives, many of which will offer more premium builds and better sound, is sheer plug and play convenience. The Pulse 3D offers a unique on-screen status indicator for the battery level, and you can switch back to your regularly TV sound output at any time without having to dive into PS5 menus or physically unplug the USB dongle.

You don’t get that level of intuitiveness with the £450 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, as plush and great-sounding as that premium gaming headset is.

