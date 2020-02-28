This unmissable Samsung QLED price drop ends today

Use the discount code PAID20 before it expires tonight and purchase the Samsung Q605A 55-inch QLED TV for £634.

Already with £90 off its RRP of £799 in this eBay listing via the Crampton and Moore store, this Samsung QLED set-up can be made even more affordable with eBay’s fantastic 20% off discount code.

Simply quote PAID20 at the checkout and the 55-inch Samsung QLED TV will drop to £634, saving you a total of discount of £165 on this stunning TV.

When it comes to QLED TVs, you can often expect a comparable picture quality to OLED at a significantly cheaper price point, even without amazing 20% off discount codes. The Samsung Q60RA offers just that, with a promise of 100% colour volume for a true, vivid output.

Packed with the Quantum Processor 4K, this TV can upscale lower resolution content with AI, so you’re always offered the very best picture. Native content stuns too, with Q HDR making inky blacks look realistic and sharpening even those monsters lurking in the dark.

The design of Samsung TVs is immaculate from beginning to end with a brilliant finish that ensures your TV always looks like a work of art. With a minimal stand and frame, you can even mount your TV onto the wall and opt for Ambient Mode to blend your TV into the rest of your decor, able to choose between artwork, information like the time, or even utilising it to display your own photos.

With built-in Bixby, controlling your TV is seamless, able to use your voice to pull up exactly what you want to watch. With smart capabilities too, the Samsung QLED can connect to the internet with a smooth interface, allowing for easy access to the likes of Netflix as well as Apple TV Plus.

A fantastic set-up, now at an even more exceptional price. Just make sure you make the most of the 20% off discount code PAID20 before it expires at midnight tonight.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

