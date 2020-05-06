This unmissable Moto G8 bundle gets you a free Google Nest Mini

Purchase the brand new, affordable Moto G8 and receive a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker in this sweet John Lewis & Partners bundle.

Recently awarded 4 out of 5 stars on Trusted Reviews, the Moto G8 is Motorola’s latest addition to its affordable handset range, coming in with a RRP of only £179.99.

Already a great value smartphone with a nifty design and some cracking features, throw into the mix a free gift and you’re looking at one of the best bundle offers around right now. As if that wasn’t enough, by shopping through John Lewis you’ll also receive a two-year warranty as standard.

Bringing affordability with excellent smartphone features, the Moto G8 presents itself as a value handset that still looks to meet the needs of the average smartphone user in 2020. This much is clear when you consider its extensive display, making the most of the Moto G8’s blueprint by bringing an almost edge-to-edge screen with a 6.4-inch LCD display, the very same LCD mechanics you’ll find in the likes of the iPhone 11. However, that’s where the Apple comparisons end – with no notch in sight, the Moto G8 takes cues from Samsung where its cut-out front facing 8MP camera.

Better still, the Moto G8 offers an extensive triple array rear camera package, which seems rather premium considering its £179.99 price tag. Still, and much to our surprise, you’ll find the combination of a 16MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, alongside a fourth Laser AF sensor which assists in auto-focus. As we stated in our review, “Overall the main camera is good for the price and should suit most of your photography needs.”

In terms of other features, many will praise the inclusion of the much-loved 3.5mm audio jack, allowing wired headphones to make a comeback to smartphones.

As for performance, loaded with the Snapdragon 655 chipset and 4GB RAM, a surprisingly mid-range set-up for a far cheaper handset, we found the Moto G8 to run well for average, day-to-day tasks. Of course, when putting it through its paces during gaming, things did begin to slow down and lag.

Back to the offer at hand though, when making this purchase you won’t just be getting your hands on the Moto G8 handset. You’ll also be getting the superb Google Nest Mini, Google’s more compact addition to its line-up of smart speakers. Equipped with Google Assistant, you can utilise the AI’s many talents in order to keep on top of your household, make shopping lists and set reminders, as well as playing music and an abundance of other features.

Coming to just £179.99 – with the addition of a free Google Nest Mini worth £49 – there’s no getting around it, this is the best Moto G8 bundle on the market right now.

