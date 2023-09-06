This unlimited data tariff is the ultimate S23 Ultra deal

Unlimited! Ultimate! Ultra! This deal on the best Samsung phone out there is pretty much unmissable.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Galaxy S23 Ultra with unlimited data for £50 a month.

With that sort of price, you’d expect to pay a massive upfront subsidy on the phone, but nope, it’s just £19 for a Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black with 256GB of storage.

Unlmited Galaxy S23 Ultra deal has all the perks Galaxy S23 Ultra with unlimited data, £50 a month, just £19 down and loads of post-purchase perks. This is some deal. Mobile Phones Direct

Ulimited data

£50 a month View Deal

That’s covered by the guaranteed £150 cash back direct from a Samsung when you trade in your old phone. You can get the full details here. Furthermore, the deal includes six months of Disney+ on the manufacturer too. Those details can be found here.

We’re massive fans of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We gave it a 4.5 star review from a possible five and slapped a ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure. We loved the all-day battery life, the 200-megapixel main camera and perfectly tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processors.

There’s an awesome 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best stylus experiences around thanks to the S Pen. However, the highlight remains that awesome camera.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra really sets the benchmark for what the best smartphone should be capable of in 2023.

“The upgraded camera offering is undoubtedly the star of the show, with a new main 200MP snapper with advanced features like 16-in-1 pixel binning and the ability to individually enhance separate sections of photos delivering consistently impressive results with very little effort from the user. It also completely changes the game in low-light scenarios, delivering among the best results yet from a smartphone. This is the best camera phone you can buy right now.”