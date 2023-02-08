 large image

This unlimited data S23 Ultra contract is an absolute bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still technically in the oven with a release date of February 17, but Mobile Phones Direct has already cooked up a great contract deal for you.

Head over to the Mobile Phones Direct website and you’ll find that’s you can pre-order a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 24 month O2 contract for a monthly fee of £48 and an up front fee of £229.

Great Galaxy S23 Ultra contract deal with unlimited texts, calls, and data

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on pre-order with a 24 month O2 contract for a relatively low price.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • Unlimited texts, minutes, and data
  • £1,381 in total
View Deal

The contract itself supplies unlimited everything – texts, minutes, and data – so there are no worries there.

If you’re struggling to get your head around the value proposition here (we’re still talking about a lot of money for a decidedly premium phone after all) then simply consider the overall cost of this deal. Lump the whole contract together and you’ll be paying £1,381 in total.

Now compare that to the up front cost of a 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is £1,249. You’re essentially paying £132 for that maxed-out contract, which works out to £5.50 a month. Yep, it’s a bargain alright.

We’re not quite ready with our Galaxy S23 Ultra review just yet – remember, it doesn’t hit shops until February 17 – but we can tell you that the 200MP camera is a stunner. More testing is needed, but the level of detail and low-light clarity are already impressing us.

Performance looks likely to be on point, courtesy of a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung’s decision to flatten out its massive 6.8-inch display promises good things for productivity fiends, with more usable space for using that S Pen stylus.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

