This unlimited data Pixel 8a deal is a true steal

We’ve just spotted an absolute belter of a Pixel 8a deal, one that’s perfect for a low-cost upgrade with tons in return.

Head on over to Mobiles UK and you can nab the new Pixel 8a handset with unlimited data for just £9 upfront and only £18.99 a month. That’s an outrageously good deal for what is easily one of the best mid-range phones on the market, particularly as you’ll be able to make the most out of the device without having to worry about running out of data.

What sweetens the deal even further however is the fact that the offer also comes with a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, so you can listen to your favourite playlists and podcasts on the go.

Pixel 8a with unlimited data (plus free earbuds) You can now get the Pixel 8a with unlimited data and a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, all for an incredibly affordable price. Mobiles UK

Just £9 upfront

Only £18.99/month View Deal

Back to the phone at hand, the Pixel 8a shows why Google is the king of the mid-range handset. Last year’s Pixel 7a was already a great device in so many ways but this time around, Google has managed to set the bar even higher.

For starters, you won’t find a cleaner Android experience on any other similarly priced phone. Google’s stock Android is a joy to use and it offers up tons of customisation when it comes to backgrounds, app icon colours and more.

For the first time ever for an ‘a’ series Pixel, this device also comes with a whopping seven years of software and security updates, so you won’t be left out in the cold after just a few years of ownership.

As great as this all is for the consumer, the real area where the Pixel 8a shines is in its camera set-up. Writing in his 4.5-star review, Editor Max Parker said: “In general daylight situations, like the landscape shot above, the Pixel 8a consistently impressed. The colours are nice and balanced, the sky is bright without feeling garish or oversaturated and there’s still plenty of detail retained. Most phones can take good shots in these conditions, but the Pixel 8a managed to churn out good pictures all the time.”

Unlike the Pixel 7a, the 8a also has wireless charging, so you’ll be able to top it up in a pinch without any wires necessary. For a great phone, tons of data and a pair of earbuds on the house, this deal is just too good to pass up.