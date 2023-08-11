This unlimited data Pixel 7a deal offers unbelievable value for money

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, the Pixel 7a remains one of our favourite picks.

This deal from mobiles.co.uk bags you the excellent Pixel 7a smartphone for £39 upfront and then £20.99 a month.

Over the course of the 24 month contract, this works out at £542.76 – pretty impressive when you consider the Pixel 7a would set you back £449 without any data service if you picked one up from a store like Amazon.

What makes this deal even sweeter is that it comes with unlimited 5G data – so you can stream, download and binge as much as you want. Unlimited data phone plans are quite rare, especially when you’re paying just £20.99 a month.

Also included in the package are unlimited calls and unlimited texts. It’s on the ID Mobile network too, which runs on the Three network. For an unlimited package like this, this is a fantastic deal.

Specs include a 6.1-inch 1080p screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series, a 64MP main camera and an IP67 rating. There’s even wireless charging, a fingerprint sensor under the screen and a large 4385mAh battery. This is a packed phone, especially for the price.

We raved about the Pixel 7a when we put it through our in-depth review process shortly before release. Our reviewer praised the fantastic camera which is one of the best you’ll find at this price, the numerous upgrades over the Pixel 6a, the smart software and the generally excellent-looking device.

We rounded off the review by saying “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”