This unlimited data Pixel 7 deal is outrageous

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We’ve found a Pixel 7 contract deal with unlimited data that is, quite frankly, outrageous.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Pixel 7 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with unlimited everything, for just £23.99 per month. There’s no up front fee to pay at all.

Total that up over the two year span of the contract, and you’re paying £575.76 overall. That’s less than the £599 RRP of the standalone phone – a price that Google is still selling it for over on its official online store.

This is crazy value for what is, after all, one of the best pound-for-pound phones on the market. We awarded the Pixel 7 a very healthy 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. We revised that review quite recently to gauge how well the phone stands up to the 2023 flagship crowd, and the answer is very well indeed.

“The Pixel 7 offers a charming and impressive all-round experience, with a particularly impressive camera system, making it very good value for its asking price,” we concluded. It’s even better value as part of this unlimited data Pixel 7 deal, of course.

Among the Pixel 7’s many qualities, its dual camera system stands out. Put simply, the Pixel 7 takes superb pictures in all conditions.

We also really like the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, which runs at a smooth 90Hz. Also impressive is the Pixel 7’s design, which is sleek and sturdy, with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

