This unlimited data Galaxy S23 tariff is tough to beat

This Samsung Galaxy S23 gets you the phone on an unlimited data tariff for an incredibly low price – plus some tasty extras.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 hits the market in week or so, and is available to pre-order now. That means one thing for smartphone bargain hunters: some outstanding deals on the Galaxy S23.

Take this deal for example. It gets you a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 on a 24 month unlimited data contract for just £27.99 a month, with a mere £9 up front payment.

Get the Galaxy S23 on unlimited data contract for £27.99 a month Get the Galaxy S23 with unlimited data, £100 cashback, a free set of Galaxy Buds FE, and a 12 month Disney+ subscription, for just £27.99 a month and £9 up front. Mobiles.co.uk

Unlimited data

£27.99 a month, £9 up front View Deal

What’s more, Samsung is offering some appealing extras with a number of its contract deals right now. That includes £100 cashback, a free set of Galaxy Buds FE, and a 12 month Disney+ subscriptions all bundled in.

All in all, it’s an outstanding value package. We awarded the Galaxy S23 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life”.

We particularly appreciate its pocketable, minimalistic design, which stands in contrast to so many super-sized phones on the market. It’s worth pointing out that the camera is very flexible for a compact smartphone of this price, offering a genuinely decent optical zoom option.

You’ll need to stay tuned for our Galaxy S24 verdict, but we feel pretty confident in recommending this deal for its predecessor. The Galaxy S23 was a great phone before its successor was announced last week, and it’s still a great phone now.