Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This unlimited data Galaxy S23 tariff is tough to beat

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Samsung Galaxy S23 gets you the phone on an unlimited data tariff for an incredibly low price – plus some tasty extras.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 hits the market in week or so, and is available to pre-order now. That means one thing for smartphone bargain hunters: some outstanding deals on the Galaxy S23.

Take this deal for example. It gets you a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 on a 24 month unlimited data contract for just £27.99 a month, with a mere £9 up front payment.

Get the Galaxy S23 on unlimited data contract for £27.99 a month

Get the Galaxy S23 on unlimited data contract for £27.99 a month

Get the Galaxy S23 with unlimited data, £100 cashback, a free set of Galaxy Buds FE, and a 12 month Disney+ subscription, for just £27.99 a month and £9 up front.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £27.99 a month, £9 up front
View Deal

What’s more, Samsung is offering some appealing extras with a number of its contract deals right now. That includes £100 cashback, a free set of Galaxy Buds FE, and a 12 month Disney+ subscriptions all bundled in.

All in all, it’s an outstanding value package. We awarded the Galaxy S23 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life”.

We particularly appreciate its pocketable, minimalistic design, which stands in contrast to so many super-sized phones on the market. It’s worth pointing out that the camera is very flexible for a compact smartphone of this price, offering a genuinely decent optical zoom option.

You’ll need to stay tuned for our Galaxy S24 verdict, but we feel pretty confident in recommending this deal for its predecessor. The Galaxy S23 was a great phone before its successor was announced last week, and it’s still a great phone now.

You might like…

The Echo Show 15 is now a bargain bedroom TV at this price

The Echo Show 15 is now a bargain bedroom TV at this price

Jon Mundy 32 mins ago
Forget the Galaxy S24 when the S23 Plus is this cheap

Forget the Galaxy S24 when the S23 Plus is this cheap

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer has a discount that’s too tasty to miss

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer has a discount that’s too tasty to miss

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Amazon has reduced the flagship iPhone 15 Pro in a rare Apple price drop

Amazon has reduced the flagship iPhone 15 Pro in a rare Apple price drop

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Forget the Galaxy S24, Google’s Pixel 8 is now a true Android bargain

Forget the Galaxy S24, Google’s Pixel 8 is now a true Android bargain

Nick Rayner 21 hours ago
The M2 MacBook Air is down to a seriously tempting price

The M2 MacBook Air is down to a seriously tempting price

Nick Rayner 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words