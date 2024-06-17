This unlimited data Galaxy S23 contract is a steal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains a top notch Android phone with guaranteed updates for a few years to come and a recent Galaxy AI infusion. This deal makes it a budget phone!

Mobile Phones Direct is offering a Galaxy S23 with unlimited data for £25 a month on a two-year contract. There’s a mere £29 upfront cost for the phone that comes in black with 128GB of built-in storage.

Galaxy S23 with unlimited data and £100 cash back You can grab a Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £25 a month with unlimited data. The upfront cost is just £29 and you can also claim £100 cashback for this Galaxy AI phone. Mobiles Phones Direct

Unlimited data

£25 a month View Deal

Better yet, you can claim £100 cash back for it being a Galaxy AI handset and all the details needed to make your claim are here. You’ll also get a screen protector and case shipped with the phone for good measure.

The contract is on the Three mobile network, where you’ll also be able to enjoy unlimited texts and minutes to go along with all of that lovely 5G data.

While the Galaxy S24 is now Samsung’s flagship phone, we remain admirers of the Galaxy S23 range which maintains a lineage all the way back to the first touchscreen phones.

Is the Galaxy S23 worth it now that the Galaxy S24 is here? Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz

Our reviewer called the Samsung Galaxy S23 “pocket-friendly perfection” thanks to the minimalistic design, true all-day battery life thanks to the 3,900mAh battery and efficient flagship performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The cameras are excellent too. The combination of a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto makes for a versatile setup, even in low-light conditions.

Our reviewer Lewis Painter concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

He advised you should buy the Galaxy S23 over other variants in the series if you want top performance without the bulk in your pocket.

However, with the Galaxy S24 now out in the wild you’re seeing brilliant prices for the handset such as this one from Mobile Phones Direct.